Rutgers 2022 class now ranked No. 31 after Gavin Wimsatt enrolls early

On late Friday night, Rutgers Football received some good news as Yahoo Sports' Pete Thamel reported that 2022 Rivals four-star quarterback Gavin Wimsatt was leaving Owensboro (KY) High School after just three games into his senior year and will be joining the Scarlet Knights next week.

This huge news for the Scarlet Knights as they not only lock up their highest ranked quarterback commit ever and way before December signing day, but they also get Wimsatt into the program to get him adjusted to the college game much quicker.