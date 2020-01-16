Rutgers 2021 QB target Bullock recaps junior season, recruitment
Few bought into the offseason hype regarding 2021 St. Peter’s Prep (NJ) quarterback Tahj Bullock other than himself as well as his teammates and coaches.I guess you could say the outside noise was ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news