The 6-foot-2, 225-pounder is being recruited as an edge rusher and holds offers from Buffalo, Kent State, Maryland, Syracuse, Temple and West Virginia aside from the Scarlet Knights.

Former Barringer (NJ) linebacker Corey Walker will be attending powerhouse Hillside (NJ), which finished sixth amongst public schools in the MaxPreps New Jersey team rankings.

One of the Scarlet Knights’ top 2021 defensive targets is on the move ahead of his senior campaign, and it’s a decision that should help both sides.

Walker spoke with The Knight Report about the reason behind his decision and why he feels it’s the best environment to conclude his high school career in.



“I plan on tearing it up there and I’m excited because they have a real brotherhood,” he told TKR. “It’s a better weight room than what they had at Barringer too and the coaches seem to care a lot.”

The Rivals three-star believes being taken out of his comfort zone on the field at Barringer helped him in the long term.

He sees it as an experience that raised his football IQ but also made him more appreciative of the snaps he received at his natural position.

“I feel like playing quarterback and a lot of different positions helped me because now I know how all of the positions are played,” he said. “I think I develop fast and I can read offensive lineman well. My hands are quick too and that’s why I love coming off the edge. It’s just fun to hit people.”

Walker has put his recruitment on the backburner as of late, although he’s itching to make trips to Penn State and West Virginia during the offseason.

He additionally told the site he doesn’t know Rutgers head coach Greg Schiano and some members of the new staff well yet, so he hopes to change that soon.