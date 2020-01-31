Rutgers hoops is rolling so let's keep having some fun. We play the schedule game to figure out NCAA tournament projections, argue over whether close games are more fun than blowouts, discuss stories of leaving sporting events early, Fake Vlad calls in and much more. We then call Mike to see if he knows what a trapezoid is, among other things. After, Danny Breslauer joins for his weekly spot (1:23:50) to try and tell us what a trapezoid is and also how his date night went. He also gives his analysis of the upcoming games against Michigan and Maryland.

Finally, Max actually took charge to have t-shirts made. More info here if you're interested