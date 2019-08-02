This was one of our most fun episodes to record, as we had on Danny Breslauer of The Scarlet Spotlight as a guest co-host. Danny is a great friend to all three of us, starting from our time at Rutgers and at WRSU, and our podcast hatched from the text chain that we have with Danny. As always, this episode is available at the link above on SoundCloud, or on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or any podcast app.

After briefly engaging in self indulgence and telling the story of how our podcast was created, we discuss the SHI Stadium naming rights deal (9:50) and the opening of the new football locker room. Football season is finally almost here, so we discuss many things about the upcoming season, including Art Sitkowski, WR play, Gary V, Chris Ash opening up to his players, and Robert Barchi. We dug up some fun old audio (50:38), including a terrible take by Adam, and break down some of Danny’s best RU broadcasting moments (1:00:10). Then, Danny is asked to explain his tweets (twitter.com/DannyBreslauer), followed us going through Danny’s Rutgers sports heartbreak over the years, which Danny describes in incredible detail. The episode finishes with a funny segment by Mike that we intended to do at the beginning but forgot, plus Wanker of the Week, which is Adam, since he almost burned his house down right before recording.