Our buddies @Richard Schnyderite and @ChrisNalwasky joined as guests in this episode, which also includes guest appearances by 20 other people. We had a wide ranging discussion about the start of Rutgers football season. Topics include the non-naming of a starting quarterback, the state of the offensive line, depth on defense, and much, much more. After Richie and Chris left, Max had some things he wanted to say about the upcoming season which may or may not hype you up at the same time. As mentioned, we opened up the phone lines and bring on 20 (yes, 20) guests to give their thoughts on the upcoming season, including media members, Rutgers alumni, board posters and friends of the podcast. A completely original football gambling segment debuts and the guys we picked our over/unders for the season.Download and subscribe as we're on almost all major platforms where podcasts live