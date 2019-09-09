This episode is a must listen for all Rutgers fans. Even if you're not typically a fan of our podcast, you're going to love our discussion with Savon. He was very open and honest about his struggles on the field and his reaction when Schiano left, and told some great stories.

Former Rutgers running back and four-star recruit Savon Huggins joins the podcast for over an hour for a discussion about his recruiting process, his time at Rutgers from 2011-2014, his struggles on the field, Greg Schiano stories, his motivational speaking, and much more. Visit teamdowit.com for more information about Savon's football performance training and his motivational speaking.

