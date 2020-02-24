Danny Breslauer came on to talk Rutgers basketball, as usual. There's a new song at the end of the episode, submitted by listener Andrew Young. But first, Mike is back, and he's here to take the reigns back from Adam and Max, reigns that he never really had. The three of us discussed our thoughts on Rutgers' tournament chances, the rest of the season, the Michigan game, Rutgers using our "Pikesicles" idea, offensive woes, and various other basketball topics. Then we called Danny while he was at work, and after closing his office door, he tells us his level of panic, gives us his thoughts on the upcoming games against Wisconsin and Penn State, and updates us on his plans for the weekend. After, we played Overrated/Underrated, had to bleep a lot of company names, discussed airplanes, pasta, and more.

Listen above on SoundCloud or download wherever you get podcasts.