Our latest episode is out as our buddy Danny Breslauer of the Scarlet Spotlight podcast joined us as a guest, which he didn't know was happening until we called him while we were recording. First, we discussed the two games from the past week and Rutgers being ranked for the first time in 41 years. Max and Adam had an argument over Adam's complaints during the Minnesota game. Danny then joined to talk about how he's feeling about Rutgers being ranked, and also to preview the upcoming game against Iowa. After, Max has a new song (48:57), we discuss Keith Sargeant's article about the hiring of Steve Pikiell, renovating the RAC, some football talk, Wanker of the Week, and we beta test a new podcast game.