We talked again with Brad Wachtel (bwachtel23 on Twitter,factsandbracks.blogspot.com, discussion starts at 1:21:45). Danny Breslauer of The Scarlet Spotlight and Mike Vorkunov, seemingly formerly of The RU Screw Podcast, also joined as guests. Max and Adam start off by discussing the Northwestern game, because obviously. We get into basketball math, the Maryland game, Michigan fans, the remaining schedule, and more. We have a great new game, Overrated or Underrated. Then we call Danny Breslauer, and play everyone's favorite game, Danny Explains His Tweets, he gives his thoughts on the upcoming Ohio State game, and we see if he wants us to ask Brad a question, which we then forgot to ask. Then Brad Wachtel came on to discuss his latest projection for Rutgers and to break down the good and bad on their tournament resume. After, Mike told us to call him, so we did, and he answered.