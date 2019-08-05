It may be a little bit stressful putting together an event but I’ll tell you what, it’s damn sure worth it with the Team LeGrand supporters we have around us. The first annual Eric LeGrand Cornhole Tournament blew wayyy past our expectations. We can’t thank everybody enough pic.twitter.com/PVzE9YpN0w

Even though most of you are probably sick of us by now, we have another new episode. We entered The Eric LeGrand Cornhole Tournament this past Saturday, and had a lot of fun, though not much success. Listen at the link below on SoundCloud or on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, iHeartRadio, or whatever podcast app you use.

DJ Yoshi, Steve Politi, James Kratch, and Eric LeGrand joined the pod as guests on this episode, recorded live from the Eric LeGrand Cornhole Tournament on Saturday, August 3rd. (3:51) DJ Yoshi, the former DJ for Rutgers football games, talks with the guys about his time at Rutgers, the worst kinds of song requests, and his career highlights. (21:05) Mike delivers four of the most incredibly cringeworthy minutes in the history of recorded audio as he gives updates on Max and Adam's performance in the tournament. (25:05) Mike is mercifully joined by Steve Politi and James Kratch of NJ Advance Media, who recount their failures in the tournament, talk some Rutgers football, and shamelessly promote their new Rutgers Sports Insider subscription. (35:05) Eric LeGrand comes on to discuss the tournament, calls Max a troll, and talks about his soon to be released clothing line.