After one of the craziest weeks in sports history, we're back with our Kind Of A Fake NCAA Selection Show, joined by Danny Breslauer. The recording of the show was streamed live on Twitch. We discuss the cancelling of the NCAA Tournament, what this season meant to Rutgers fans, the outlook for next season, reveal our own bracket projections, try to figure out how to use Zoom , and much more, all while having a lot of fun during a stressful time for everyone.

