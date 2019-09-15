Former Boston College quarterback and current BC sideline reporter Scott Mutryn joined as a guest. But first, Mike, Max and Adam give their week old thoughts on the Iowa game and wonder if there's any hope outside of our sweet punting prince. A new segment debuts featuring a beloved friend of the podcast. (25:35) Scott Mutryn then joins to talk about Boston College's loss to Kansas, gives a breakdown of BC football, tells us about his inglorious NFL career, the Hasselbeck brothers, and more. (46:58) After, the guys discuss the importance of the BC game for Chris Ash. Then, they discuss the opening of The House That Hobbs Built, which leads to Max and Mike sucking all the fun out of the room. Finally, the podcast finishes with Wanker of the Week, Angry Adam, and gambling picks for Week 4 in the league where they play...for no pay.

Listen at the top of this post on SoundCloud, or on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, iHeartRadio, the Radio.com App, or on the podcast app of your choice. Download, subscribe, rate, review!