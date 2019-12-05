It's pretty obvious what the majority of this episode is about. We're still in a bit of shock this actually happened. A special guest, the fake Steve Somers, makes an appearance early in this episode followed by two new songs (kind of). We also got into a small men's basketball discussion as well. We finished taping around 12:30 A.M., so the end got a bit off track but is more on brand with our nonsense.

Thanks to all those who have been listening to us on (whispers) Rutgers.rivals.com