TheKnightReport.Net

Lovers and haters of our podcast, we have a new episode. Download on Apple Podcasts, SoundCloud, blah blah blah. You should know how to find a podcast, it's 2019.Max and Adam welcome Mike back to the podcast after his mysterious absence. We discuss the news that Travis Vokolek is transferring and examine the players who have transferred in and out of Rutgers the last few years. We read and laugh about what we believe to be the best hate message we have received to this point. Adam's phone goes off several times. The NFL Draft is discussed, including Rutgers' draft picks. We touch on our new favorite subject, Mike Francesa. Max poorly reads from an article about Rutgers' Fyre Fest inspired marketing tactics. We set our terms for helping the Rutgers marketing department. Wanker of the Week is back, and we debut two new segments, Mike's Tier Drop and a super secret original cutting edge segment.