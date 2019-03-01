Ticker
RUScrewPod - Episode: "Please Retweet"

RU Screw Podcast
TheKnightReport.Net

Our latest episode is available to download and listen to, 'Please Retweet'. There was a lot to get into since our last one, including some news about one of our hosts. We talked about Rutgers selling alcohol at games, the beer bingo idea, the men's and women's hoops teams along with our pick for OT thread of the week. And as usual we've got plenty of twitter polls coming from this one so follow us and vote on our page

