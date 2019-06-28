Mike, Adam, and Max discuss the news of UConn reentering the Big East, and give Rutgers fans permission to enjoy UConn’s misery. Next, they discuss the idea of ESPN College Gameday going to Rutgers for the 150th anniversary of college football. Mike takes a break from mocking Max’s mustache to try to guess the name of the new Rutgers baseball coach. Other Rutgers related topics include football recruiting, Rutgers basketball, and an update on the construction of The Rod. Mike has a new Tier Drop about beers. Wanker of the Week is back, and a (kind of) new segment makes its debut as Adam rants about the Newark Airport. Be sure to listen until the end of the podcast for a deleted scene.