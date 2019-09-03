Adam Jacobi (Twitter: adam_jacobi) of Go Iowa Awesome, and also of the internet, joined as a guest. First, Mike, Adam, and Max discuss the UMass game and the positives that fans can take away from the 48-21 win. Then we break down the biggest matchup of the weekend, Steve Politi vs. Clay Travis, and laugh about Hugh Freeze. (38:30) Adam Jacobi joins the podcast to discuss some Iowa football, the other Adam Jacobi, the Rutgers-Iowa basketball games from last season, and a lot of other stuff. (1:00:00) After, we talk some basketball recruiting, the women's soccer team, open up the phone lines, discuss the Florida Man hurricane expert, do Wanker of the Week, and give our gambling picks for Week 2 in the league where they play...for no pay.

