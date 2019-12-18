Richie Schnyderite joined this episode to discuss the latest on Rutgers football recruiting as we enter the Early Signing Period. But first, Max and Adam recapped the men's basketball win against Seton Hall, including an impromptu rant, a new Christmas song (17:40), and a call from a good friend of the podcast, the fake Vladimir Putin. (26:50)Then Richie joined the podcast to discuss recruiting and a little basketball as well. After, Max gave his own recruiting analysis (47:30), and the podcast closed with another new Christmas song (1:06:15) and another call from Vlad.

