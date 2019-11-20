Hey everyone, we've returned with plenty to talk about. Starting with the latest on the Greg Schiano rumors and the hold up with a deal getting done. Mike then debuts his song to lighten the mood. The episode shifts to Rutgers scoring 21 points vs. Ohio State and the team's overall improvement under Nunzio. We also talked about what has happened the first four games of the basketball season and the concern surrounding the team's play. Things go in a weird direction with animal coaching talk, stadium urinals, Popeye's new chicken sandwich, Wanker of the Week, Washed or Not Washed and gambling picks to finish up so stick around for that too.

As always vote on our twitter polls and interact with us there and here as well.