We couldn’t get together to record an episode this week, so instead of releasing no content, we’re putting out another clip show. There is a new song in this episode (2:40), which you'll recognize if you're a classic rock fan, followed by all of the songs that have been made in the last few months. Other clips include Savon Huggins talking about Greg Schiano, Eric LeGrand telling us about his new clothing line, some clips from our episode with guest co host Danny Breslauer of The Scarlet Spotlight, and much more. Enjoy, and we will see you next week!

Available to listen at the link above on SoundCloud, or for download on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you download podcasts.