“It feels great to get an offer from Wake Forest,” Hamilton told TKR. “I’m hearing from a couple of football programs right now such as Vanderbilt, Stanford, Duke, and Syracuse. However I’m still very committed to Scarlet Knight Nation despite the offer.”

Now, that same 2021 wrestling recruit has earned a Power Five scholarship football offer as Wake Forest extended him an offer on Sunday afternoon.

In the middle of August the Rutgers Wrestling program received a big time commitment when class of 2021 220-pound wrestler Kyonte Hamilton announced his decision to commit to Coach Scott Goodale and the Scarlet Knights.

The dual-sport standout is open to playing both sports at Rutgers but says he hasn't spoken with the football staff about that just yet.

“I’m actually trying to do both at Rutgers, play football and be a wrestler too,” said Hamilton. “I haven’t talked to the football staff yet, but I have talked with some of the wrestling coaches about it. They said that it’d be really tough to do that at such a high level, but that it’s possible. They said that they will see what they can do. Hopefully I’ll talk to them about it more soon.”

Next up for Hamilton is an official visit to Rutgers in just a little under three weeks.

“I’ll be taking my official visit to campus during my teams bye week starting on the (Sept.) 20th,” he said. “I’m hoping to see a wonderful campus, some of the dorm rooms, a great football game that Saturday and I can’t wait to see the new wrestling facility.”

The heavyweight wrestling recruit made the decision to commit to Rutgers after the wrestling staff went down to Maryland for a visit and he’s just as high on Rutgers as he was the day of his commitment.

“I made a great decision to choose Rutgers and it still feels great,” he said. “It was a great decision and I’m very happy that I chose to commit this early.”