Last July, the Rutgers team lost eight players -- all on defense -- for disciplinary and legal issues. Some were kicked off and others suspended.

Half of them are no longer with the program,, defensive lineman CJ Onyechi, linebacker Malik Dixon, safety Naijee Jones, and cornerback Kobe Marfo are back on the team. It has been known for a while that these specific players had a chance to return, but it is official per a report by NJ.com's Keith Sargeant.

They've spotted in recent photos posted on the official Rutgers football Twitter account lately as well.

Over the summer, head coach Chris Ash downplayed the loss of the aforementioned players plus Brendan DeVera, KJ Gray, Edwin Lopez, and Syhiem Simmons, but as the course of the rough 1-11 went on, Ash realized the holes that were left.

"Anytime you lose that number of guys it hurts," Ash said in October. "I felt like if it wasn't going to necessarily hurt us, a few things had to happen, one, we to stay healthy. Two, some really young players had to develop to help us out. Neither one of those necessarily has happened. We have had some injuries. There are some younger players that I think are going to be good players, that may not be able to help us win games right at this moment. So you look back on it. I knew there was a chance it would hurt us if things go perfect. Things haven't gone perfect so yes, it's hurt us."