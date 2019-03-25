RT Kamaal Seymour having his best spring camp for Rutgers as a senior
Kamaal Seymour moved over to the offensive line from the d-line during his redshirt freshman season in 2016. He proceeded to make five starts at right tackle and since then, he’s started every game...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news