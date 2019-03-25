Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-03-25 05:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

RT Kamaal Seymour having his best spring camp for Rutgers as a senior

Rw56tsyxhbsl2ci58g2y
Richard Schnyderite - TheKnightReport.Net
Chris Nalwasky • TheKnightReport.net
@ChrisWasky
Beat Writer

Kamaal Seymour moved over to the offensive line from the d-line during his redshirt freshman season in 2016. He proceeded to make five starts at right tackle and since then, he’s started every game...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}