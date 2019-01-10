Ron Harper Jr. earned his first career start with the Rutgers men’s basketball team Wednesday night when the Scarlet Knights upset No. 16 Ohio State, 64-61, at the Rutgers Athletic Center.

The victory for Rutgers marked its first ranked win since topping Seton Hall last year and the first defeat of a ranked Big Ten Conference foe since Jan. 11, 2015 against No. 4 Wisconsin.

Harper missed two looks to open the game, but drained a 3-pointer in the right corner to give Rutgers its first lead at 6-4. He finished with 12 points, including 4-for-5 from the foul line, four rebounds, and two assists in 29 minutes.

“I found out (on Monday) when I suited up with the red team in practice,” Harper said when asked when he knew he was going to start. “Starting as a freshman in a Big Ten basketball game against a ranked team, it was an accomplishment. It’s something to build on.”

Harper started in place of sorts for Peter Kiss, who did not play per performance decision by coach Steve Pikiell. He ended up reaching double figures in scoring for the fourth time this year.

“He came alive. He got to the free throw line and made some threes. His defense was good too, he has a great attitude and approach to the game,” Pikiell said. “He just keeps getting better and that is what I want. He gives us good size too in the starting lineup."

In the first half, Harper got some opportunities to take the ball up in transition and the 6-foot-6, 230-pound forward was rewarded with an old fashioned 3-point play as he drove to the hoop at the 6:30 mark. Less than 30 seconds later, Harper took the ball up again and found fellow freshman four-star Montez Mathis for an alley-oop slam dunk.

“Ball-handing in the open court, I definitely took a step forward with that,” Harper said. “I remember in the first game, I would just give the ball to Geo (Baker). Now, he doesn’t want me to give the ball to him right away. He wants me to push it and find him or Montez in the open court. It led to big buckets especially for Montez with the big and-1 and the alley-oop.”

Mathis, who was aggressive and made some clutch buckets near the end, finished with a team-high 16 points and talked about Harper’s contribution against the Buckeyes.

“Ron played really great,” Mathis said. “He was hitting his shots, rebounding, and playing his game. He had a complete game with getting everyone involved. He played with energy every second he was out there. He was a great help.”