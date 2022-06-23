Ron Harper Jr. looking to add Rutgers to the NBA

It's obviously not a guarantee by any means that former Rutgers Men's Basketball forward Ron Harper Jr. will be selected in the 2022 NBA Draft tonight, Thursday, at 8:00 p.m. on ESPN.

Harper Jr., who will be at home in Franklin Lakes, N.J. watching the draft at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y., is projected to potentially be picked somewhere in the later portion of the second round. However, mock drafts and experts aren't too sure it will come to fruition for the 6-foot-5 forward who has since dropped weight over the last coupe of months.

Per RealGM, Rutgers has had 23 players drafted since 1950. The most recent was Hamady N'Diaye in 2010, though he didn't last too long. But all of them didn't make it to the NBA. Basketball reference players lists 14 players from Rutgers ever stepping on the court at the highest level of hoops.

The website counts Eugene Omoruyi, who transferred to Oregon after three years with the Scarlet Knights. Omoruyi wasn't drafted, but did see brief time with the Dallas Mavericks this past season and in the G-League before a season-ending injury in December.