Ron Harper Jr. headed to the 2022 NBA Combine

The NBA combine is a multi-day event where some of the top draft prospects from all across the world meet up to showcase their skills in front of each of the NBA teams.

The Athletic's Shams Charania released the official list today of NBA Draft Combine invites today and former Rutgers Basketball forward Ron Harper Jr. was one of top 60 prospects invited.

At the moment Harper Jr. ranks as the 63rd best overall prospect per ESPN which would currently put him outside of the draft. However with a strong performance at the upcoming combine, he could easily shoot himself up draft boards and solidify himself as a 2022 NBA Draft pick.

Now the Scarlet Knights also had guards Caleb McConnell and Jaden Jones also declared for the 2022 NBA Draft, but neither received an invite to the NBA Combine or the G-League Combine.

