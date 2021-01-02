Harper Jr., the team's leading scorer at 22.1 points per game, missed on game -- Rutgers' home win over Purdue on Tuesday -- but came back and netted 13 points with six rebounds and two assists versus the Hawkeyes.

No. 14 Rutgers received some reinforcements on Saturday when juniors Ron Harper Jr. and Caleb McConnell returned from ankle and back injuries, respectively, in the Scarlet Knights' two point, 77-75, defeat against Iowa at the RAC.

Harper Jr. caught fire early making three 3-pointers in a row, and show no signs of any pain as he threw down a thunderous dunk in the second half.

"It was sore for a little bit when I sprained it. Had a quick recovery," the Don Bosco Prep product and Franklin Lakes, N.J. native said. "'I'm good. I'm 100% ready to go."

McConnell, who was originally slated to redshirt this season, entered the game at the 14:33 mark in the first half. The Jacksonville, Fl. native played 11 minutes and showed some rust, going 0-for-5 from the floor with two rebounds, an assist, two fouls, and a turnover. He also left his man open at times on the arc and finished the game with the team's worse +/- at -9.

"You're always gonna have that. He hasn't played in a while. I'm just thankful. His back is back, he's feeling better, and he wants to do just whatever he can to help our team," Pikiell said of McConnell and his rust. "He has a lot of experience he's kind of a multi-position player as he's getting his feet wet. He came back against Iowa, one of the best team sin the country. He did all the rehab. He did everything. His back is feeling a lot better. He's been practicing with us on and off and he finally came and said, 'Listen coach, I think my back good and let's give this thing a whirl'. It was good to have him back."

But while he didn't have the best he's had as he gets back into the flow, his teammates were sure glad to have him back.

"It was great having Caleb back," Harper Jr. said. "He's been battling injuries since he's been here. He's fought hard. When he checked in I think that was one of his greatest moments of his life. He was really happy and told me he missed playing with us."

Added Baker: "It was good to have your brother back out there on the court. Caleb was really excited to play and just try and do all the things that help us win. He's gonna give us more depth."

