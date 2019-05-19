Robinson feels comfortable on recent visit, commits to Rutgers
Rutgers has landed the first wide receiver of its 2020 class in Union (NJ) product Ahmirr Robinson.Robinson earned the MVP award at this year's Rivals 3 Stripe Camp in New Jersey, making tough grab...
