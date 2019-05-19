News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-05-19 10:38:51 -0500') }} football Edit

Robinson feels comfortable on recent visit, commits to Rutgers

Sfy4pnzwbtniuluj4ydr
Ryan Patti • TheKnightReport.net
@ryanwpatti
Recruiting Insider
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Rutgers has landed the first wide receiver of its 2020 class in Union (NJ) product Ahmirr Robinson.Robinson earned the MVP award at this year's Rivals 3 Stripe Camp in New Jersey, making tough grab...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}