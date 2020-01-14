The former Rutgers assistant coach is returning to Piscataway as the defensive coordinator, a position he held during Kyle Flood's first season as head coach in 2012.

PISCATAWAY, N.J. -- Robb Smith set to come back to Rutgers and become the defensive coordinator of the Scarlet Knights football program once again.

In that lone year as DC, the Scarlet Knights went 9-4 on the year as the defense was fourth in the country in points against per game (14.2ppg) and managed to record 25 sacks, 18 interceptions, force three fumbles and score two touchdowns.

In that span, Rutgers ranked first in the country in blocked kicks (31 total). The 2010 Rutgers Football team led the nation in blocked punts as the 2011 team finished second in the country in the same category. His special teams unit during those three years also accounted for nine kick / punt returns for touchdowns.

Since leaving Rutgers after the 2012 season, Smith spent one season as linebackers coach with Greg Schiano down in Tampa Bay before taking his talents down to the SEC to be the DC of the Arkansas Razorbacks. Although he crushed his first season, as the Razorbacks finished top 20 in the nation for points against, the next two years would be rough as they continue to regress each year.

After three years in the SEC, he would go onto to join PJ Fleck at Minnesota. He would then go on to be the Defensive Coordinator / linebackers coach. A role he maintained before getting fired after the 2018 season.

Smith had some success at Rutgers his first time around as DC, but can he revive this struggling Rutgers defense? Only time will tell.

Stay tuned right here for more on Robb Smih being hired as Rutgers Football’s next head coach right here on The Knight Report!

PREVIOUS EXPERIENCE:

1999–2001: Iowa (GA/QC)

2002–04: Maine (DB)

2005: Maine (ST/LB)

2006–08: Maine (AHC/DC)

2009: Rutgers (ST/OLB)

2010: Rutgers (ST/CB)

2011: Rutgers (ST/LB)

2012: Rutgers (DC/DB)

2013: Tampa Bay Buccaneers (LB

2014–16: Arkansas (DC/DB)

2017–2018: Minnesota (DC/LB)

2019: Texas A&M (analyst)