Rivals250 WR Santana Fleming has a few visits in mind, top 12 coming soon
One of the top ranked recruits that showed up to the Rivals - Miami camp last weekend was Rivals250 wide receiver Santana Fleming out of American Heritage High School down in Plantation, Florida.
The 6-foot, 152-pound wide receiver prospect holds offers from about every school in the country, 42 total scholarships to be exact.
Fleming spoke with Rivals.com’s Richie Schnyderite and broke down which schools have been recruiting him the hardest as of late.
“It’s been crazy recruiting wise,” Fleming told TKR. “I’m starting to nail down my top schools, I’ll be dropping a top 12 this coming Friday.”
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news