New Jersey high school football is back this weekend, but it won’t be until September 11 when Hun School (NJ) and 2022 Rivals250 Rutgers commit Jacob Allen open their season.

The program will have a full slate this fall after stringing together a makeshift schedule in 2020, adding contests week by week as teams scrambled to find opponents with games falling through due to the pandemic. Allen and his teammates have additionally had more of an offseason to prepare and get their bodies ready for 48 minutes of contact.

