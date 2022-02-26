Rivals250 OL Olaus Alinen talks new Rutgers offer, spring visit plans

Rutgers Football continued to send out a few more offers in the class of 2023 this week in hopes of adding some names to go along with their lone commit so far in John Stone.

The newest offer was sent out to arguably Connecticut’s top prospect in the class in offensive tackle Olaus Alinen.

The 6-foot-7, 310-pound offensive lineman spoke with The Knight Report about his Rutgers offer and the latest in his recruitment.