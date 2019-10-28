News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-10-28 05:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Rivals250 Junior DB Steven Ortiz recaps second trip to Rutgers

Ryan Patti • TheKnightReport
@ryanwpatti
Recruiting Insider

Desert Edge (AZ) 2021 defensive back Steven Ortiz earned his fourth Division-I offer from the Scarlet Knights in February, just weeks after his first trip to the banks.Earlier in the month, the 5-f...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}