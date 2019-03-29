TheKnightReport.Net

Rivals250, Four-Star RB Constant recaps unofficial visit to Rutgers
On Thursday afternoon, Rutgers played host to one off the top recruits in the Northeast as 2020 running back Lamy Constant took a trip to campus. Constant is currently ranked as the number one pros...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news