After moving up his commitment timeline and announcing a short list earlier this week, Rivals250 prospect Kenny Fletcher has announced his commitment to Rutgers . The edge defender out of Delran, N.J. chose the Scarlet Knights over Penn State , Louisville , Michigan State , and Kentucky .

"I'm choosing Rutgers because I feel like coach Schiano and his plan to use me and the plan for the team overall is going to take them into the top ten in the country," Fletcher said. "I feel like Rutgers is really going to be on top in the next few years and they can get me to where I want to go.

"I loved every single part of what I heard about my role from coach Panagos," he said. "I loved 110-percent of what he was talking about. With me, they want to match me up one-on-one on every single snap. I love all that.

"Coach Fran is the realest coach and recruiter that I've ever spoken with," said Fletcher. "He's definitely all business.

"I'm seeing other people go there so I might as well make the move too," he said. "It's not what made make the move 100-percent but it played a part.

"I feel like fans and other players should have all the confidence in the world in Rutgers," Fletcher said. "Nothing has proven that coach Schiano's plan isn't working."