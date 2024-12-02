RIVALS24 CYBER MONDAY SALE -- 75% Off Rivals Premium Subscription

Rutgers Football is headed to their second consecutive bowl game this Fall and has one of the top ranked recruiting classes in program history set to sign with the Scarlet Knights next week. .

On top of that, basketball season is in full swing as the team is off to a hot start with top ranked players Ace Bailey and Dylan Harper leading the charge to what they hope is a deep run in March.

Do you want the latest recruit scoop on the football side of things? What about the latest hoops scoop on arguably the most anticipated season in Rutgers Basketball history? The Knight Report has you covered on all that and everything else throughout this busy summer right here on Rutgers.Rivals.com!

So if you don't want to miss out on another Scarlet Knights scoop then sign up now for TKR today and use the promo code RIVALS24 to get 75% off your Rivals premium subscription.

--------------------------------------------------------------

-- Join us today and get TKR 75% OFF!

-- Are you new to our site? If so, start here to enroll in the promotion.

-- Already a registered user? Start here!

Use the promotional code: RIVALS24