A 6-foot-7 Class of 2025 wing with the Albany City Rocks, Mason Blackwood has been a revelation on the EYBL circuit. He possesses offensive uniqueness with his ability to fire in from downtown, create his own shot off the bounce, stick 15-18 footers, and author efficiency around the rim.

Blackwood is fresh off his official visit with Rutgers, where he was able to build a vital connection with the coaching staff and also get a closer glimpse of the culture at Rutgers.

"I loved it out there," said Blackwood, who turned in multiple games of 30+ points at New Hampton Prep in New Hampshire as a junior this past season. "Coach Pikes (Steve Pikiell) and the entire coaching staff, they all showed me a lot of love. They respect my game and I appreciate that. Coach Pikes, he is big on family. He's big on role play. I like his principles as a coach and you have to respect the direction they are moving in right now."