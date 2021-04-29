Rivals150 forward Kyle Filipowski details new Rutgers Hoops offer
Wilbraham, Massachusetts, forward Kyle Filipowski will be the first to admit that versatility is one of his strongest assets -- if not the strongest asset.At 6-10 and 230 pounds, defenders don't kn...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news