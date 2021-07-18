Rivals100 OL Okunlola hoping to conclude month with Rutgers visit
Rutgers sent out a wave of 2023 offers in April to members of the Rivals100 and one of them went to a product not too far away in Thayer Academy (MA) offensive lineman Samson Okunlola.The 6-foot-5,...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news