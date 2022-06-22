Rivals Underclassmen Challenge: Prospects discuss NIL deals

Eight four-star caliber or Rivals250 prospects who spoke on the condition of anonymity talked about NIL opportunities available to them and what they think of the current NIL environment of college football.

ATLANTA - The Rivals Underclassmen Challenge was filled with top prospects from around the nation and one of the major topics of discussion was, of course, Name, Image, and Likeness opportunities. The players at Friday's event are still more than a year away from signing their Letter of Intent but they have plenty of opinions on NIL and what it means for them.

1. "The closest I had to NIL right now is (a Pac-12 program) has offered me $200,000 over the span of four years. I've been talking to (a Big Ten program) a little bit about NIL and they said they have a lot of opportunities for me. They haven't really stated any specific prices yet, but they said I have a lot of opportunities and more than a lot of other people.

"I heard about cars, apartments and just a lot of money. Hundreds of thousands. Six figures, for sure. That's up front. I feel like that really matters for a recruit now. If somebody's offering you money right now and you need it you don't have to go to NFL, you can get it. Let's say you want to go to your dream school. I feel like they'll still take the money over their dream school. It really does matter."

2. "I've heard I can get a Crocs deal once NIL is allowed for high school athletes in my state. I've heard that Crocs is going to give me a deal once that passes.

"If I had to choose any sponsor deal, I'll probably say Nike or Adidas or some big clothing brand or sports brand."

3. "I've seen one of those 2023 quarterbacks definitely hit that big NIL jackpot. I've seen highly ranked players and high five-stars that can be program changers getting big NIL deals. It's about getting them to help recruiting and, basically, recruiting for that class. Some can be program changers. Some can just pick the program up, and I feel like colleges are giving big NILs because of that.

"I don't think those big NIL deals will become normal. Whoever it was that got that big deal is a rare talent."

4. "Obviously, it's a big part now in recruitment and everything. So, with my brother being in the league, understanding it all, too, right now we're trying to look for deals that'll help me go there because I do probably want to play at a higher level in college.

"There's some clothing stuff. I don't want to name the brands. There are some that are off of (social media) posts and other things. At our age, it's like four figures, probably."

5. "With pay to play, there is constant NIL opportunities. With me, I know my best bet is probably if I stay in-state the NIL is probably better because I'll be an in-state kid from around the way. There's a lot of opportunities. You see athletes with car dealerships, restaurants and clothing lines.

"There's been some opportunities, like maybe six figures and stuff like that."

6. "I just really think it's a blessing because years ago we couldn't have this, so it's a blessing for all us 2024s and 2025s. It's a lot of companies, like Zenith and stuff like that."

7. "It's not really something that's big on my list. The food industry and restaurants have been active."

8. "Really what NIL does for the people that I know and people I've been around, that's what a lot of people are looking at now in their recruiting."