The Rivals Roundtable returns as another Friday means another three-pack of questions for national basketball analysts Rob Cassidy and Travis Graf. This week, the duo discusses surprises, steals and being trigger shy with FutureCasts.

WHAT DO YOU VIEW AS THE BIGGEST SURPRISE OF THE COLLEGE SEASON?

Kentucky players leave the court after a loss to Missouri. (AP Images)

“For me, it’s the resilience of Jeff Capel and Pitt. I think a lot of people, myself included, were looking ahead to what seemed like an inevitable coaching change at the program before the season as the waters were rocky at best even before the preseason arrest and suspension of prized freshman Dior Johnson. A couple months later, however, things feel dramatically different around the Panthers, who are 4-0 in ACC play for the second time ever and playing like a conference title contender. The Panthers also have a 2023 recruiting class that includes Rivals150 prospects in tow. Capel and company have done a tremendous job blocking out the noise and turning things around in Yinzer Country. It’s amazing how quickly the Panthers’ future went from uncertain to bright.” - Cassidy “Three of the top four bluebloods are struggling this season. Duke is sliding toward the bottom of the top 25 and just got blown out at NC State on Wednesday. Kentucky is out of the top 25 and doesn’t have a marquee win under its belt halfway through the season. North Carolina was the No. 1 team in the preseason and is outside of the top 25 as well. Kansas is the only one carrying its weight so far this season. With all of the quality upperclassmen and five-stars on the rosters of the Blue Devils, Wildcats and Tar Heels it’s surprising that none of those teams are making any noise at all this far into the 2023 campaign.” - Graf

WHICH 2023 PROSPECT LOOKS TO BE THE BIGGEST STEAL FOR THE SCHOOL TO WHICH HE IS COMMITTED?

“I’ve always found Florida Gulf Coast-bound point guard Rahmir Barno to be a fun player to watch, but after watching him for a week at the City of Palms Classic I’m sure the Philly-based standout is destined to be a star for the Eagles. Barno may be a bit undersized, but his skill set and athleticism screams four-year starter, one that will absolutely terrorize the Atlantic Sun until he graduates or transfers to a power conference. Barno has spent the year proving his devastating quickness, high-level court vision and reliable jumper translates against the highest levels of high school competition. He was a major cog in leading his Imhotep Charter team to a season-long winning streak that ended just last week. Barno is currently unranked, but that will change when the Rivals150 gets a facelift.” - Cassidy “Garwey Dual is an absolute steal for Providence. The four-star is arguably one of the best two-way prospects in all of America. He’s someone that will receive another bump in the upcoming rankings as well. He’s got a good build and is crafty when heading toward the rim for paint touches that result in buckets or assists to teammates. Defensively, Dual is a menace when guarding the ball and also has a knack for anticipating passing lanes. His length, anticipation and mobility provide him with high upside on the defensive end of the court. The four-star guard projects as one of the best Providence commitments in recent memory.” - Graf

