With so many different candidates and new names being thrown around, here at The Knight Report we spoke with some of the network’s top analysts and they all came up with the same answer as to who should be the next Scarlet Knights head coach.

Rivals National Recruiting Director Mike Farrell: “I think they should rehire (Greg) Schiano because he has the name recognition and still has connections in NJ and FL. He did the best job there by far in recruiting and will breathe some life back into the program.”

Rivals National Recruiting Analyst Adam Gorney: "Call me boring but I think Greg Schiano would once again be the perfect fit for Rutgers. He knows the school and the recruiting area better than anybody, he has already turned the program around once and I think he could do it again. Schiano was a strong recruiter in New Jersey and in the Northeast when he was at Rutgers the first time around and he made Rutgers not only a competitive team but a tough, hard-nosed opponent not many teams wanted to play. There are plenty of other options but Schiano makes the most sense to me."

Rivals Mid-Atlantic Recruiting Analyst Adam Friedman: “Greg Schiano has to be the top choice because he’s already proven that he’s been able to lift Rutgers out of mediocrity. He’s a New Jersey guy that understands the dynamics of the position and the major coaches and key recruiting players in the area have a lot of respect for him. If it’s not Schiano, it has to be a coach that fits that description.”

Rivals Midwest Recruiting Analyst Josh Helmholdt: “Getting coaches for their second go-round at a school seems to be all the rage in college football right now, with North Carolina hiring Mack Brown and Utah State getting Gary Andersen back. Rutgers has tried hiring from within (Flood). It has tried the hot, young coach (Ash). Neither was successful, so why not go with what worked before with Schiano?”

