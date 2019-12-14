Earlier today, the Rutgers Football program announced the hiring of Jim Panagos as the team’s next defensive line coach.





Since leaving the Scarlet Knights after the 2015 season, Panagos spent time at Pittsburgh, Temple, Georgia Tech and most recently Minnesota. With that being said, The Knight Report has decided to reach out to some of the beat writers of those teams to learn their thoughts on Panagos as both a coach and recruiter.

SIGN UP FOR PREMIUM NOW AND GET A FREE $75 NIKE GIFT CARD — CLICK HERE FOR MORE!!