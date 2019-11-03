News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-11-03 09:20:00 -0600') }} football Edit

Beat Writers / Analysts offer thoughts on HC candidate Butch Jones

Richard Schnyderite • TheKnightReport
@RichieSRivals
Publisher

According to multiple reports on Friday afternoon, Rutgers interviewed University of Alabama offensive analyst Butch Jones for the open head coaching job for football. Along with being the current ...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}