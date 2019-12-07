One of the most important tasks for new head football coach Greg Schiano was to put together a staff that has some great recruiters, in order to help rebrand and rebuild the Rutgers Football program. On Saturday morning, The Knight Report broke the news that South Jersey native and recruiting shark Fran Brown will be joining the Scarlet Knights staff as the Co-DC / defensive backs coach. Rivals Network's recruiting analysts and some of the most influential high school coaches from around the region give their reactions to the announcement that Brown will be joining the Rutgers Football staff. SIGN UP FOR PREMIUM NOW AND GET FREE ACCESS UNTIL JANUARY 31ST — CLICK HERE FOR MORE!!

RIVALS ANALYSTS

RIVALS.COM NATIONAL RECRUITING DIRECTOR MIKE FARRELL: "He’s a Jersey guy, so he will recruit well and he’s part of the Matt Rhule coaching tree, so you can’t go wrong there. He’s been pretty relentless on the recruiting trail and he’s good at evaluating talent"



RIVALS MID-ATLANTIC ANALYST ADAM FRIEDMAN: “Fran Brown is an excellent addition to Greg Schiano's new staff. From a recruiting perspective, Brown will be an important asset in southern New Jersey, the Philadelphia area, and other areas of the Mid-Atlantic. His relationships with older coaches in the region are important but what could be even more important are his relationships with the new coaches, trainers, and behind-the-scenes decision makers. Brown has become a respected coach that people know does a good job taking care of his players.”

SICEMSPORTS.COM PUBLISHER KEVIN LONNQUIST: “Fran emerged as one of the best recruiters on Matt Rhule's staff at Baylor. He just connected with kids. Although he didn't coach in Baylor's bowl game last year because he had moved on to Temple, he was able to nurture some of the younger DBs to a point where they grew as the season went along.”

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL COACHES:

CAMDEN (NJ) HC DWAYNE SAVAGE: “Fran is a top and proven recruiter that can land the top players from NJ, Philly, DMV and NY. This move will change the landscape of where players will be attending college in the future. He also has the connection to land players out of other parts of the country too, such as Florida and Texas. He will bring some swagger to the coaching staff and team.” CHERRY HILL WEST (NJ) HC BRIAN WRIGHT: “Let’s be honest, Rutgers has historically struggled to keep in-state kids home. When you have a recruiter on your staff such as Fran Brown you immediately put yourself in a position to stop that trend. Fran has a knack for building relationships with recruits, families and coaches alike. I can’t wait to sit back and watch Fran get to work!” NEUMANN GORETTI (PA) HC ALBIE CROSBY: “That’s my guy. I think Fran is an amazing football coach first and foremost. He’s a great mentor to a lot of our young people. He’s an outstanding football coach, I’m talking about X’s and O’s , motivating and getting his kids to play hard. He keeps everyone in the 150 mile radius at home. North, South and West of Rutgers, that 150 mile radius, Brown will be the key guy in keeping them all home. Rutgers got a good one.” WINSLOW TOWNSHIP (NJ) HC KENNY SCOTT: “It’s a big win for the Birthplace. If he was able to recruit guys from jersey to come to Texas, he will do that and more for RU. Big chance he keeps NJ kids home because of his ability to build relationships. WOODROW WILSON (NJ) HC PRESTON BROWN: “Fran brown just changed the entire recruiting landscape in NJ!” FORMER RUTGERS ASSISTANT DL COACH MYLES NASH: “He is one of my mentors and I look up to him in the coaching profession. It’s big for future recruits and the current kids at the program that already know him.”