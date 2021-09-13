Rivals 4-star Sam Brown talks hot starts to La Salle, Rutgers seasons
Rutgers 2022 running back commit and La Salle College High School (PA) product Sam Brown has just a few more weeks of high school football, but he’s making each one count.The Explorers are off to a...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news