Rivals 4-star OL Jordan Seaton 'building a bond' with Rutgers
Rutgers has extended 16 offers in the 2024 cycle thus far, six of which are four-star prospects in the Rivals100 watchlist.
One of those six is St. John’s College High School (DC) offensive lineman Jordan Seaton.
The 6-foot-6, 305-pound tackle obviously cannot field texts and calls from coaches yet, but through visits and contact initiated by him, there are a few schools in good standing to this point. The Scarlet Knights are one of the few off to a strong head start.
“The schools right now trying to make an effort are Rutgers, Michigan, Penn State and the hometown Maryland,” Seaton told The Knight Report. “Rutgers is building a bond.”
