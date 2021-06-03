Rivals 4-star LB Moses Walker closing in on decision post-Rutgers visit
Rutgers’ big month on the recruiting trail kicked off with yesterday’s “Chop Elite” camp and while 2022 Erasmus Hall (NY) linebacker Moses Walker didn’t compete, it was still his first unofficial v...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news