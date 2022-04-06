Rivals 4-star 2023 LB Semaj Bridgeman breaks down Top 8
Imhotep Charter (PA) 2023 linebacker Semaj Bridgeman is down to a Top 8 of Florida, Georgia, Jackson State, Oregon, Penn State, Rutgers, South Carolina and West Virginia.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news